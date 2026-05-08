The Sheep Detective's Cleverest Detail Is Hidden In Plain Sight [Exclusive]

At first glance, "The Sheep Detectives" doesn't resemble anything close to a classic Agatha Christie-style murder mystery whodunit. For one thing, most Christie mysteries (and those which closely take after her, such as Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" films) are set in a single, compact location. For another, the majority of the principle characters are human beings, and are not, well, sheep. This particular conceit is referenced in the film's title, a more direct moniker than author Leonie Swann chose for her source novel, "Three Bags Full." The film's title isn't a feint, though, as the movie is intentionally a hybrid of a whodunit and a talking animal film. To make the mash-up even clearer, the movie boasts an all-star cast of actors for the sheep characters (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bryan Cranston lend their voices, among others) as well as stars for the on-screen humans (Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, etc).

Yet while "The Sheep Detectives" gave itself license with this premise to veer off in any direction it wished, the filmmakers sought to make it as strong a whodunit as any of the classics in that genre. That was certainly the intention on director Kyle Balda's part, as he revealed to me during a recent interview for /Film. Even though the movie is set in and around a small town in the English countryside surrounded by idyllic, pastoral farmland, Balda sought to keep the story's sense of mystery, menace, and intrigue alive throughout. As the director explained to me, the secret to accomplishing this was that age-old adage: location, location, location.