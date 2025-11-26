All 3 Knives Out Movies, Ranked

This article contains light spoilers for the first two "Knives Out" films; keep reading at your own risk if you haven't seen them!

Before 2019, Rian Johnson was probably best known for movies with original concepts like "Looper" and "Brick" as well as his "Star Wars" sequel "The Last Jedi" (which I will personally defend until my dying breath), but these days, his name is basically synonymous with the "Knives Out" franchise. Late that year, Johnson released his first whodunit with Daniel Craig in the lead role of Benoit Blanc, a charming Southern detective with a knack for solving seemingly impossible crimes, murders, and misdemeanors ... and it became a massive success at the box office, with "Knives Out" making an absolutely astounding $312.9 million on a $40 million budget.

That's when Netflix swooped in and offered Johnson a deal to write two "Knives Out" sequels, and the rest, as they say, is history. Since 2019, Johnson has crafted those two movies: "Glass Onion" and "Wake Up Dead Man," both of which bear the subtitle "A Knives Out Mystery" and both of which center around Benoit Blanc solving a new murder surrounded by a new cast of all-star actors happily chewing on the scenery alongside Craig. So, which movies are the very best in the "Knives Out" franchise (which will, hopefully, go on for as long as Craig and Johnson want to continue playing around in this world)? Here are all three "Knives Out" films ranked from "genuinely very good" to "game-changing and amazing."