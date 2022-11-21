Rian Johnson Explains His Giant Paycheck From Netflix For The Knives Out Sequels

It's never too surprising when filmmakers get big payouts for sequels, but when writer and director Rian Johnson purportedly got paid $100 million to direct two "Knives Out" sequels for Netflix, some folks were shocked. That's a pretty hefty payday, even if "Knives Out" was a surprise box office hit that cost around $40 million to make but grossed more than $300 million worldwide. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Johnson explained some of the reasoning behind that massive payout and why he decided to go with Netflix instead of one of the big traditional movie studios.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" hits theaters nationwide on November 23, 2022, and will be headed to Netflix worldwide in December. Johnson's follow-up to the Agatha Christie-inspired "Knives Out" is a hilarious whodunnit that skewers pop culture while also serving as a great mystery (read our review!), so it wouldn't be too much of a twist if it does well enough to get more films greenlit after the third, which Johnson is already hard at work on.