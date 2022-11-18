Glass Onion Producer Ram Bergman Says There's Nothing Like Rian Johnson's Poker Face On TV Right Now

The runaway success of 2019's "Knives Out" all but singled-handedly ushered in a shiny era of playful, winking murder mysteries and whodunits, from "See How They Run" (read /FIlm's review of the film here) to "Only Murders in the Building" and the sequel "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." In a way, the first "Knives Out" movie also brought series writer/director Rian Johnson back to the roots of his first feature film: 2005's off-beat hardboiled noir meets Californian teen dramedy "Brick."

Am I saying this was all part of an elaborate plan Johnson's been working on for almost two decades? I'm not not saying that.

If you thought Johnson has satisfied his appetite for stories about eccentric sleuths solving murder-related crimes with his ongoing efforts on the "Knives Out" films, guess again. He's also created the Peacock series "Poker Face," a sort of spiritual successor to the long-running 1970s detective crime show "Columbo" (of which Johnson is a self-admitted superfan). Natasha Lyonne is both producing and starring in the series as Charlie Cale, an investigator type who has an uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying. What a concept!

Executive producers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") are serving as dual showrunners on "Poker Face," with Johnson also writing and directing select episodes. The series will embrace a case-of-the-week model, following Charlie as she travels about in her Plymouth Barracuda, bringing her face-to-face every episode with a new set of potential law-breakers played by an eclectic mix of veteran character actors, big-name stars, and promising up-and-comers.

If that sounds very different from the average show out there in the wild, wild west of streaming right now, that's because it is — or so Johnson's longtime producer, Ram Bergman, told /Film's Vanessa Armstrong in an interview discussing "Glass Onion."