Poker Face Teaser: Natasha Lyonne Leads A New Murder-Mystery Peacock Series From Rian Johnson

After carving out a path to success from various high-concept indies and hit original films to the biggest canvas of them all in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," filmmaker Rian Johnson saw that he had no more worlds to conquer and wept. Just kidding! The writer/director promptly capitalized on his mainstream success by churning out "Knives Out," the star-studded whodunnit that lit the box office on fire and almost singlehandedly breathed new life into the murder-mystery genre, which had been stagnant for far too many years. Now, it seems like it's Johnson's mission statement to keep the good times rolling with a brand-new series, filled to the brim with all sorts of familiar faces.

We've known that Rian Johnson's grand return to television (after directing some of the absolute best episodes of "Breaking Bad," of course) would come in the form of a Peacock show titled "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll") as the lead detective. Today brings us our first official look at the story with a teaser, which you can check out below.