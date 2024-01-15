The Correct Order To Watch The Thin Man Movies

Dashiell Hammett didn't invent detective fiction, he just perfected it — partially because he knew good and goddamn well of what he wrote. The high school dropout landed a gig with the Pinkerton National Detective Agency and evidently saw the worst side of the profession when his employer got fat off industrial cash by assigning their operatives to muscle, if not kill labor organizers. Years later, he laced his first published novel, "Red Harvest," with the bitter conscience of a man who witnessed evil but out of self-preservation did nothing.

Much of Hammett's work stings like a day drunk's swallow of rotgut whiskey, a belt they absorb over and over again to escape the awfulness of a world they cannot change in any meaningful way. The Continental Op eradicating a cluster of cold-blooded thugs with the 20-steps-ahead cool of a chess grandmaster in "Red Harvest" is so satisfying it's provided the foundation for several brilliant films (e.g. Akira Kurosawa's "Yojimbo," Sergio Leone's "A Fistful of Dollars" and Rian Johnson's "Brick"). But sooner or later you have to stumble out of the bar into a world that accepts and participates in the evil. And then there's the sledgehammer hangover.

So that, I believe, is why Hammett gave us Nick and Nora Charles.

The sleuthing duo of Hammett's "The Thin Man," the last novel he would ever finish (33 years before his death), are a joy. Nick's a former detective, Nora's a sharp-tongued socialite, and we fall fast in love with them as they solve a convoluted mystery in varying states of inebriation. Hammett's story was a sensation, and Hollywood quickly came calling. MGM won the rights and knocked out a lightning-in-a-bottle smash starring a perfectly matched William Powell and Myrna Loy.

Everything works in director W.S. Van Dyke's adaptation of "The Thin Man." MGM demanded more, and Hammett delivered. Stories, that is. He never wrote another novel. But the boozy hope of his last book was, like the hardboiled "Red Harvest," the basis for many enjoyable movies.