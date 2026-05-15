Dutton Ranch Director Details The Biggest Challenge Of Making The Yellowstone Spin-Off [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episodes 1 and 2.

If you've watched the first two episodes of "Dutton Ranch," your mind will be on the show's wild ranch fire and troublesome dead body situation. After all, it's set in the "Yellowstone" universe, a place where mayhem and murder reigns supreme. That said, the Western saga also emphasizes the threat of Mother Nature, which the series' creators fully understand.

Speaking to /Film at a virtual press event, "Dutton Ranch" director Christina Alexandra Voros revealed the biggest challenges of shooting the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan's TV show empire. Even though the series boasts some elaborate set pieces and lots of complex ranching sequences, the Texas weather posed the biggest challenges. As Voros told it:

"I would say we got every kind of weather that exists in Texas over the run of this show. We started shooting in August, we finished shooting in March. We had rainstorms and snowstorms and tornadoes. I think when we started, it was 106 degrees outside. It was not for the faint of heart, and I'm not saying that just as a turn of phrase. It was tough on everyone."

Voros added that the "Dutton Ranch" cast and crew had to contend with rattlesnakes, bugs, and other things Mother Nature threw at them as well, but they were all game for the adventure. Still, Texas has a history of being difficult for television productions ("Landman" co-creator Christian Wallace has talked about facing similar on-set challenges pertaining to the weather), so making the "Yellowstone" spin-off was always going to be tough. With that in mind, what have other concerned parties had to say about filming "Dutton Ranch" Season 1?