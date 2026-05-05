Dropout CEO Sam Reich Takes Us Inside Game Changer: Home Edition [Exclusive]

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It's hard to invest in the streaming wars when, in my humble opinion, Dropout continues to be the best streaming service on the market. The flower that righteously blossomed from underneath the concrete rubble of CollegeHumor, Dropout is one of the few outlets where truly original comedy production can thrive. It's been a pillar in the increased public interest in tabletop role-playing games like "Dungeons and Dragons" thanks to the wildly popular actual play series "Dimension 20," but it's the streamer's most-watched show, "Game Changer," that has catapulted the streaming platform beyond niche circles.

One of the flagship series on the platform, "Game Changer" is a competitive game show where contestants have no idea what game they're playing until they start playing. That means "Game Changer" delivers a completely new game every week, except for a handful of "Game Samer" episodes or games that span multiple episodes. Dropout CEO Sam Reich hosts the show and doubles as a sort of trickster god, with many Dropout players confessing that there's a constant bit of anxiety that follows them, knowing the threat of a "Game Changer"-shaped trap can show up anywhere, at any time.

Now, fans are getting the chance to experience the chaos for themselves with "Game Changer: Home Edition," an unpredictable board game inspired by different episodes of the show. Ahead of the gamified pre-orders available through Kickstarter, I spoke with Reich to learn how in the actual fresh hell fans will be able to bring home a game where, famously, "the only way to learn is by playing. The only way to win is by learning, and the only way to begin is by beginning."