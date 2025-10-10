The Secrets To Dropout's Crowd Control From The Comedians Who Personally Roasted Me

During season seven of Dropout's hit comedy show "Game Changer" — the show where the game changes every episode — the episode titled "Crowd Control" brought a brand-new twist: comedians Josh Johnson, Jeff Arcuri, and Gianmarco Soresi went head-to-head in a stand-up crowdwork showdown. The audience was armed with T-shirts displaying a weird fact or story about their lives, and it was the comedians' jobs to turn anecdotes like "ask me about my love life" into comedy gold. It was an instant fan favorite. Social media lit up, the very active Dropout subreddit lost its collective mind, and cries for a spin-off came fast and furious. What fans didn't realize was that "Crowd Control" was already in the can — a backdoor pilot staring right at them. Like "Play It By Ear," "Dirty Laundry," and the endlessly clippable "Make Some Noise," this was another "Game Changer" spin-off in the making.

But I knew all this because I'd been chosen to sit in the audience for an episode of "Crowd Control" months prior, featuring comedians Paul F. Tompkins, Jamie Loftus, and Gianmarco Soresi.

The "Game Changer" episode of "Crowd Control" paved the way for Jacquis Neal to step in as host of the full-fledged series. Neal's no stranger to the spotlight; he's a veteran comedian, writer, and actor, the host of the live game show "Comedian Clash," and a familiar face to Dropout fans. With razor-sharp timing, endless charisma, and an uncanny ability to own any room he walks into, Neal was the obvious choice, and his insight helped perfect the show's flow. "I was pretty adamant about doing 'Crowd Control' all the way straight through, like a real live show," he tells me. "I said, 'If we want this to feel like a comedy club and not just a TV taping, I can host it like a 90-minute set.'"

And that's exactly what it felt like: palpable energy, eruptions of laughter, and a wish that the show would never end. Now that the episode I participated in has finally aired, I caught up with Jacquis Neal and two-time "Crowd Control" champ Gianmarco Soresi to flip the script, put them in the hot seat, and dig into what really makes this show tick.