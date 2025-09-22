With American Comedy Under Attack, It's Time To Discover The Funniest Show You Haven't Seen

Comedy has always been a mighty tool for challenging those in power, allowing the speaker jester's privilege to mock freely without fear of punishment, in addition to making serious truths more accessible and engaging to the masses. Democratic societies have historically embraced satirical expression because this method of entertainment plays a vital role in keeping leaders in check. That's why the First Amendment in the United States Constitution protects the right to speak out — especially if/when that speech is unpopular — without fear of retaliation.

Unfortunately, comedy and free speech are currently under attack, including late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and, most recently, Jimmy Kimmel. Colbert's show has already been canceled, and while Kimmel's show is set to return after previously being declared "on indefinite hiatus," the precedent has already been set.

And let's make one thing clear: Satire punctures propaganda, and laughter breaks the spell of cultish devotion. Comedy is one of the last places where truth slips through the cracks of disinformation.

With mainstream comedy comes mainstream regulations and restrictions, which is why it's more important than ever to support truly independent, boundary-pushing, politically progressive comedy.