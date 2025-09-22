Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gets Official Return Date As Disney Wisely Reads The Room

All's well that ends well ... right? Not so fast. The indefinite suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" had the potential to mark a stark dividing line in the history of the country. Never before has a sitting President and the head of the FCC (Brandon Carr, a known ally to the President) united to squash free speech that they happened to disagree with along political lines, and never before has an entire company capitulated with as much speed and willingness as Disney did — at least, not in the United States. Mounting backlash began to paint this as a possible legacy-maker (or, more accurately, legacy-ruiner) for Disney CEO Bob Iger, which makes the fallout of Disney's reversal a crucial aspect to watch in the coming days and weeks.

What does this mean for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," however? In the short term, Kimmel's staff get to return to work with only minimal disruption (in terms of time, that is) rather than a possibly prolonged or even permanent work stoppage — a key point of contention from Kimmel's camp as he strove to get his show back on ABC, according to various reports. But as for whether Sinclair, ABC's largest affiliate group, will similarly follow Disney's lead and return the late-night show to its local ABC affiliates continues to be an open question. Sinclair previously vowed not to unless Kimmel issued a formal apology and made a financial donation to Charlie Kirk's non-profit organization, Turning Point USA. Depending on what Sinclair and NexStar decide, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" may not be fully available across the country except online.

As for Kimmel, THR reports that his contract expires at the end of 2026. Rumors have swirled of a potential retirement, though it's currently unknown how the events of the past week or so may influence his own thinking in this regard. For now, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will return to ABC tomorrow — though in what capacity remains to be seen.