She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Urges Fans To Cancel Disney+ After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

How's this for some real-life heroism? Many of us are still reeling from the unprecedented news that ABC has indefinitely pulled the late night comedy show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", essentially bowing to regulatory pressure by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and becoming an accomplice to state-mandated censorship. It's as blatant a violation of First Amendment rights protecting freedom of speech as it gets, sending shockwaves through both the political scene and the entertainment landscape alike. But not everyone is simply sitting back and allowing this to go by unchallenged. A number of public figures and activists have used their platforms to speak out against this, and one in particular has done so in the strongest of terms — despite a very real risk to her career.

Actor Tatiana Maslany, best known for role as the various clones in "Orphan Black" and as Jennifer Walters in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," has taken to social media to denounce Disney (the parent company of ABC) for its decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off the air. In fact, she went even further and turned to her fans to make an even greater, more tangible impact. In her Instagram story on her personal account, Maslany posted a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of "She-Hulk" with a caption urging her half-a-million followers to take action and boycott Disney's three major streaming services:

"Cancel your [Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN] subscriptions!"

Tatiana Maslany/Instagram

In an amusing touch, Maslany included a snippet of "Who's That Girl?" by Eve, one of the needle-drops from the premiere episode of "She-Hulk." Obviously, it's not every day that you see an acclaimed, Emmy-winning actor speak out against a company they've worked for previously ... but these aren't exactly normal times. Extreme actions demand extreme responses, regardless of future ramifications. While "She-Hulk" likely wasn't going to receive a second season anyway, online rumors have swirled that the character could potentially return in "Avengers: Doomsday." That potential awkwardness only makes this instance of possibly burning a significant bridge all the more laudable.