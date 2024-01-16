Tatiana Maslany Casts Doubt On Marvel Making She-Hulk Season 2

For my money, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is one of the better Marvel Cinematic Universe series to release on Disney+ so far. Like so many other recent MCU titles, you can tell the show suffered from a combination of having to service the greater MCU mythology and the House of Ideas' chaotic approach to film and TV production. Despite all that and only being allowed one hand on the steering wheel, "She-Hulk" head writer Jessica Gao and her fellow creatives still managed to craft a funny and frisky (not to mention, refreshingly sex-positive) superhero sitcom — one that even honored its source material's meta ethos with a clever finale that saw Jennifer Walters (a winsome Tatiana Maslany) playfully stick it to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. Well, a robotic version of him, anyway.

Unfortunately, with Marvel Studios now in the process of overhauling its approach to developing streaming series, that means any previous MCU shows that weren't an undeniable slam-dunk are unlikely to return for a second outing. That includes "She-Hulk," as the series simply didn't do well enough in terms of either its critical response (not including the sad sacks who review-bombed it on the tomatoes website) or viewership to automatically justify a return to the well. Maslany herself expressed her doubts about "She-Hulk" season 2 during a recent appearance on the Codenames LIVE! — The New Class Twitch stream (via IndieWire).

When asked if she would be going green again, the "Orphan Black" alum got a little more serious, stating, "I don't think so." She lightened the mood after that, half-jokingly adding, "I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'No thanks.'"