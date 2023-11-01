She-Hulk's Shaky VFX Are Only Part Of The Story Behind A Chaotic Production

Marvel Studios is in trouble. The once-mightiest franchise in Hollywood has recently seen a string of box office disappointments, TV shows with poor viewership, and poorer critical receptions. One of the lowest points was "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The show was a mess, from its story to its humor, and most of all its VFX. Its meta-humor may have allowed it to poke fun at the problems plaguing Marvel Studios at large with a fourth wall break, but it did nothing to actually fix those problems.

In a new report by Variety about the many issues Marvel is facing, the recent firing of top exec Victoria Alonso is brought up. According to the report, Alonso was a scapegoat for a lack of oversight on script development for Marvel projects. We've known about the VFX crunch plaguing Marvel and how many of its movies are still being written during post-production for a while, but the report by Variety points to a larger issue.

Take the first episode of "She-Hulk," in which we learn of Jennifer's powers and training through a series of flashbacks. We've known for a while that the episode was heavily restructured and the flashbacks were meant to take place in the show's penultimate episode. Turns out, it was worse.

Head writer Jessica Gao told Collider that the writers' room actually wrote those scenes for the fourth episode, and then it was moved during production. "Months into post-production, Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Kevin's level, wanted to move it to the first episode, and I fought them tooth and nail," she explained.