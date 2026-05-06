The Boys Has A Deleted Scene That Explains One Of Season 5's Strangest Mysteries [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episodes 1-5.

On "The Boys," Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) was introduced as a masked, always silent superhero. When Black Noir perished in the Season 3 finale, the show kept the character around by recasting Mitchell in Season 4 as a new Supe hired to "play" Noir in real life. (Like a lot of "The Boys," this plot point satirizes a superhero trope, namely how the big characters never truly die.)

Throughout Season 4, Noir II was portrayed as an actor trying to get into character, but failing because Noir was such a blank slate. Unlike the original Noir, the second one could and did talk plenty ... until the opening episodes of Season 5. Noir II had suddenly gone silent, not even talking to his best buddy The Deep (Chace Crawford).

Some fans, yours truly included, suspected this might be setting up a twist; had the actor Noir been replaced? Had the original one somehow returned from the dead? Part of me even wondered if the show might be adapting the original comic's infamous twist that Noir was a clone of Homelander (Antony Starr) after all. It turned out to be nothing; Noir resumed talking in Episode 4 "King of Hell." The only secret he was hiding is that he was starring in an off-Broadway play in his civilian identity.

/Film spoke with Nathan Mitchell about this, who explained Noir's silence in Season 5 wasn't an intentional red herring. Rather, Mitchell pointed to a deleted scene from "The Boys" Season 4 finale between Noir and Homelander that explained why Noir II was acting more like the original. The scene, which was included on DVD and Blu-ray releases and can also be found online, gives Noir II a firsthand look at how unstable Homelander is.