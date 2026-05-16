A Key Dutton Ranch Episode 2 Scene Was Extremely Tricky To Shoot [Exclusive]

There's a romance brewing on "Dutton Ranch," the latest "Yellowstone" spin-off from creator Taylor Sheridan. In Episode 2, Carter (Finn Little) and Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind) get to know each other by drinking beers and shooting some cans — the way all Texas-born love stories begin. In a show that features some pretty elaborate set-pieces, scenes of this ilk look simple. However, it was actually difficult to shoot for Little, as he recalled while speaking to /Film:

"My favorite scene with you [Natalie] was probably, maybe, shooting. One of those first episodes of shooting was really fun. We kept having problems with the squibs, the bottles that kept going off. You'd shoot two, and then I'd shoot two, but you kept shooting ... They were blank rounds, but you'd shoot two, and then three would go off."

There is a lot of shooting in all of the series that make up the "Yellowstone" franchise. Anyone who joins Sheridan's Western universe needs to get used to them. However, Lind had experience with guns heading into the show, so she didn't have too much trouble filming those scenes. Be that as it may, she explained why firing the blanks was a little tricky:

"In the past, I've had experience with firearms on set, but I mean, they're all blanks. I don't know, it's the recoil that's a little bit more intense with a real bullet than it is with a blank. That was the hardest part about it."

As it stands, Carter and Oreana's relationship is just beginning, and it remains to be seen if they will get together to fire more guns in future episodes. That said, it seems like only a matter of time until the likely lovers are pulled into a dangerous and violent mess.