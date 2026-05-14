Dutton Ranch Reactions: Is Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off Worth Watching?

Is Texas ready for Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler? We're about to find out as the former custodians of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch head south for the new spin-off, "Dutton Ranch." The show emerges amid controversy after the "Dutton Ranch" showrunner was fired, but Paramount has otherwise seen success with the first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Marshals." Soon we'll see if audiences are as excited for Beth and Rip's new adventure as they were for Kayce Dutton's. Based on the initial reviews, they certainly should be.

It's still early days, but "Dutton Ranch" has debuted with an impressive 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. That number is based on just eight reviews, and will almost certainly fall as more takes come in. But it's an auspicious start for a show that has a heck of a lot to live up to. "Yellowstone" was one of the most popular shows on TV, and according to a Variety report, "Marshals" is the most-watched new series of the season. Initial reactions suggest Beth and Rip's series will repeat that success.

At the time of writing, there's just one review from a "top critic" on RT, but that's positive, too. Nick Schager of The Daily Beast praised "Dutton Ranch" for operating from the principle that "there's no need to fix what audiences believe was never broken in the first place," which ultimately results in "the most straightforward and satisfying franchise entry since the original." Fans who have struggled with "Marshals" and its apparent lack of direction will no doubt be pleased to hear that — and there's plenty more praise to come.