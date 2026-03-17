Marshals Episode 3 Proves Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Spin-Off Has No Idea What It's About

In the series premiere of "Marshals," Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton visits the grave of his deceased wife, Monica Dutton, and tearfully announces that he's "changing paths." In that moment, he's referring to his new job as part of Pete Calvin's (Logan Marshall-Green) U.S. Marshals. But he's also unwittingly preparing us all for the next couple of episodes, which are so different from the pilot they might as well be entirely separate "Yellowstone" spin-offs. By the end of episode 3, the only conclusion we can reasonably draw is that "Marshals" has no idea what it's about.

At the end of "Yellowstone" season 5, Kayce was given the best ending of all the main characters on "Yellowstone." Having endured unending tragedy simply by virtue of belonging to the Dutton clan, Kayce finally seemed to find some sort of peace when he sold the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to the Broken Rock Reservation and embarked on a new life with his wife and son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). It was the only conclusion that made any sense for a character who had been the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western since the very beginning.

But if there's anything we know about the Duttons, it's that trouble is never far away, and peace is impossible. So, when "SEAL Team" showrunner Spencer Hudnut suggested dragging Kayce back into action for a spin-off, it probably made a lot of sense to Sheridan. The challenge for Hudnut, however, was to somehow come up with an arc for Kayce that was just as, if not even more satisfying than, the one that played out on "Yellowstone." After three episodes, though, it's starting to feel like he's not quite sure how to meet the challenge.