Marshals: How The Yellowstone Spin-Off Completely Wastes An Action Vet Guest Star

Spoilers follow.

Chad Michael Collins, star of the long-running "Sniper" franchise, guest stars in the debut episode of "Marshals." But if you're excited to see this underappreciated action veteran showcase his talents in a more high-profile setting, you'll likely be disappointed to find that he lasts about five minutes.

The main series may be over, but a slew of "Yellowstone" spin-offs are on the way and "Marshals" is up first. It follows Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton as he joins an elite group of U.S. Marshals in Montana and while anticipation has been high and there's plenty working in the show's favor, the CBS series has also made a few gaffes right out the gate.

For one thing, episode 1 confirms that "Marshals" is indeed missing an original "Yellowstone" cast member in Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife Monica Dutton on "Yellowstone." Evidently, Monica died off-screen between the two shows, which isn't the most respectful way to say goodbye to a character that was a part of the mothership series since the very beginning, even if Monica wasn't exactly a fan favorite. Another thing potentially working against "Marshals" is the fact "Yellowstone" creator and writer Taylor Sheridan is only serving as executive producer on the series, leaving writing duties down to the credited creator, former "SEAL Team" showrunner Spencer Hudnut.

Now, the first episode has reintroduced us to Kayce as a single dad who's a little too easily convinced to join the U.S. Marshals after enduring five seasons of non-stop drama in "Yellowstone." That very same episode also wastes its guest star in what is surely yet another mark against the CBS series.