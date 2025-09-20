A Yellowstone Spin-Off Is Missing One Original Cast Member (And It's Really Confusing)

Just because "Yellowstone" wrapped up its run after five seasons doesn't mean that Taylor Sheridan is ready to call it quits just yet. Not by a long shot. Several new spin-off shows set in this ever-expanding universe are currently in development, including one that will bring back Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, this time on CBS. Named "Y: Marshals," the show will bring Kayce from Paramount+ to network television, and he's bringing a lot of company with him. But one key face will be missing, it seems.

Several casting updates for the series have been shared ahead of its premiere, which is slated for sometime in 2026. In an August report from Variety, it was revealed that the show will see returning cast members Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), and Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton). The ensemble also includes the likes of Logan Marshall-Green ("Upgrade") as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel ("Ballers) as Belle, Ash Santos ("Mayor of Kingstown") as Andrea, Tatanka Means ("Reservation Dogs") as Miles, Brett Cullen ("Joker") as Harry Gifford.

Notably absent from that list is Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on "Yellowstone." For those who need a refresher on the Dutton family tree, Kayce and Monica are married. Kayce is the son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III. They share a son, Tate, with Brecken Merrill reprising his role in the new show. So, where is Monica? That's a big question that will need to be answered. As for what the show is about? The synopsis reads as follows: