A Yellowstone Spin-Off Is Missing One Original Cast Member (And It's Really Confusing)
Just because "Yellowstone" wrapped up its run after five seasons doesn't mean that Taylor Sheridan is ready to call it quits just yet. Not by a long shot. Several new spin-off shows set in this ever-expanding universe are currently in development, including one that will bring back Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, this time on CBS. Named "Y: Marshals," the show will bring Kayce from Paramount+ to network television, and he's bringing a lot of company with him. But one key face will be missing, it seems.
Several casting updates for the series have been shared ahead of its premiere, which is slated for sometime in 2026. In an August report from Variety, it was revealed that the show will see returning cast members Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater), Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), and Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton). The ensemble also includes the likes of Logan Marshall-Green ("Upgrade") as Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel ("Ballers) as Belle, Ash Santos ("Mayor of Kingstown") as Andrea, Tatanka Means ("Reservation Dogs") as Miles, Brett Cullen ("Joker") as Harry Gifford.
Notably absent from that list is Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Dutton on "Yellowstone." For those who need a refresher on the Dutton family tree, Kayce and Monica are married. Kayce is the son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III. They share a son, Tate, with Brecken Merrill reprising his role in the new show. So, where is Monica? That's a big question that will need to be answered. As for what the show is about? The synopsis reads as follows:
With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence.
Why isn't Monica Dutton in Y: Marshals?
All we can do is speculate about Monica's absence from the show. Kayce and Monica may be separated in "Y: Marshals," at least at the beginning. Is it possible that the show is going to kill off Monica, just as Costner's John Dutton was killed off in "Yellowstone" during season 5? It's certainly not impossible, though that would undoubtedly unleash a wave of big thoughts and opinions from fans of the show.
Undoubtedly, the show's producers are aware of this glaring absence, and it will be addressed; that much is certain. It could be something as simple as a contract negotiation getting in the way of Asbille wanting to sign on for the show. What we know for sure is that there are several other "Yellowstone" spin-off shows in development, including a new sequel series, another prequel, and the much-discussed "The Madison." It's hard to imagine that Monica is going to just be left on the sidelines.
Spencer Hudnut ("SEAL Team") wrote the pilot for "Y: Marshals," in addition to serving as showrunner and executive producer. Greg Yaitanes ("Presumed Innocent") is directing the first episode. Sheridan executive produces alongside David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Grimes, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Greg Yaitanes, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.
"Y: Marshals" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.