Kevin Costner Wanted A Completely Different Ending For Yellowstone

Despite the fact he stars in spin-off series "1883," Sam Elliott isn't a huge fan of the show that started it all: "Yellowstone." What's his problem with Taylor Sheridan's massively popular neo-Western series? Well, it's "too much like f***ing 'Dallas'" for Elliott's tastes, which I guess means it's a little too derivative of the CBS soap opera that aired from 1978 to 1991 and perhaps even a little too soapy itself.

"Yellowstone" certainly embraces melodrama, depicting the travails of the Dutton family on their Montana ranch and showcasing some of the most fraught and frankly ridiculous family drama you're ever likely to see on TV. But that's part of the reason the series is so successful. The drama aspect is presumably what kept a large part of the show's audience coming back for more every season. Of course, "Yellowstone" has now ended, finishing up in 2024 with a controversial final season that saw the death of John Dutton, who had previously been portrayed by series lead Kevin Costner.

But even before season 5 part B aired, the show was proving to be almost as dramatic as its soapy narratives behind the scenes. Costner fell out with series creator and writer Taylor Sheridan along with Paramount over scheduling. On one side, the star claimed that since he hadn't even received scripts for the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5, he wasn't able to properly commit to his "Horizon" saga passion project. On the other side, Paramount and Sheridan argued that the "Horizon" project was actually hampering plans for shooting season 5B, contributing to show's strike-induced delays. All of this meant "Yellowstone" ended on a bit of a sour note, with Sheridan choosing to kill off Costner's character in the "Yellowstone" season 5B premiere. Costner himself clearly had his issues with the show and its creator, but he would have liked to have seen things wrapped up differently, though perhaps no less dramatically.