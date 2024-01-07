The Correct Order To Watch The Sniper Franchise

If you paid any attention to Netflix in late 2023 you may have noticed a couple of films from a franchise you'd probably never heard of hitting the Netflix Top 10. Those movies were "Sniper: Assassin's End" and "Sniper: Ultimate Kill," both of which are part of the remarkably long-running "Sniper" franchise. The series started with 1993's Tom Berenger-led "Sniper" before becoming a direct-to-DVD series with 2002's "Sniper 2." Since then, Sony has churned out a further eight films, all of which have gone straight to home video/streaming.

Berenger starred in the first three films as Master Gunnery Sergeant and sniper extraordinaire Thomas Beckett. While the first movie was met with middling reviews and made around $18 million at the box office, the great Roger Ebert seemed to like it well enough, giving the film three out of five stars and proclaiming it to be "a pleasure to watch," even if it wasn't "a particularly original film." Sony continued to pump out sequels, with Berenger stepping away from the spotlight after the third installment to give Chad Michael Collins a run at helming the franchise. Collins remains the star of the show today, playing Beckett's estranged son, Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett, who like his father is a Force Reconnaissance Scout Sniper in the Marine Corps.

If that was enough to pique your interest, perhaps you're wondering how best to imbibe all ten "Sniper" movies and catch up with the best franchise you've never heard of. Well, don't worry because, much like Berenger's elite sniper, we've got you covered.