Two Films On The Netflix Top 10 Are Part Of A Huge Franchise You Probably Haven't Seen

Only '90s kids raised in video stores — or, more likely, their dads — will recall Luis Llosa's 1993 military thriller "Sniper" with any clarity. "Sniper" stars Tom Berenger as Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett as he becomes lost in the jungle while trying to complete an assassination mission with a militarily inexperienced sharpshooter played by Billy Zane. The bulk of the film takes place in the woods of Colombia, although it was shot in Australia. The film was well-liked but critics noted that it was pretty generic; Roger Ebert gave "Sniper" three stars, noting that it was competent but lacked originality. The film boasts a 38 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but that comes from a mere 13 reviews.

What only fans of "Sniper" might know is that Tom Berenger returned to play Thomas Beckett in Craig R. Baxley's "Sniper 2" in 2002 and P.J. Pesce's "Sniper 3" in 2004. These two sequels are for deep-cut "Sniper" fans who like low-budget military thrillers and gruff performances from long-working character actors. Speaking of which, the first "Sniper" boasts an appearance from the inimitable J.T. Walsh, "Sniper 2" co-stars Bokeem Woodbine, and "Sniper 3" features ... no major stars apart from Berenger.

What no one knows is that the "Sniper" series shifted its focus in 2011 to a character named Brandon Beckett, Thomas Beckett's son, played by Chad Michael Collins. Brandon Beckett was the main character of seven additional "Sniper" movies: "Sniper: Reloaded" (2011), "Sniper: Legacy" (2014), "Sniper: Ghost Shooter" (2016), "Sniper: Ultimate Kill" (2017), "Sniper: Assassin's End" (2020), "Sniper: Rogue Mission" (2022), and "Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team" (2023). Berenger returned for "Legacy," "Ultimate Kill," and "Assassin's End."

As of this writing, "Assassin's End" is the #2 film on Netflix, and "Ultimate Kill" is #3.