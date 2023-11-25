Whatever Happened To Netflix's Awards Ceremony The Flixies?

About a decade ago, Netflix was sitting pretty, pulling in growing numbers of viewers with TV shows they had licensed from other networks. Some might remember how, in 2013, NBCUniversal licensed the streaming rights for "The Office" to Netflix, allowing it to become a frequently re-watched series for the streaming service. 2013 was when, some might say, early rumblings of what was to become the Streaming Wars began. Companies began keeping their own properties under their own umbrellas, each hoping that it could launch a successful streaming service of its own. Netflix also began making original content, a move that was considered risible at the time.

We all know the hoarding, overspending, and striking that the Streaming Wars ultimately begat, but just prior to the War, streaming seemed like a sustainable model. Studios would license their movies to a third-party streamer, they would earn revenue, and many older shows and movies were advertised as being more available. If Netflix had ever bothered to release its ratings, actors and writers might have been paid fair royalties the entire time. It was a simpler model and one that gave rise to widespread "binge-watching," still something of a novelty at the time. Older, random shows could become hits, and some people liked it that way.

Into this streaming atmosphere dropped the Flixies, which Netflix announced as an annual awards show centered solely on its available catalog. Not Netflix Originals, mind you, but everything on the service. Viewers were to vote — and they were encouraged to vote as many times as they liked — on what TV shows and movies they liked the best based on a strange list of categories.

The Flixies were held once.