Terrific sniper scenes can be found in all kinds of movies, from action and war films to thrillers and even comedies. There are fun scenes like the ridiculous curved bullets in "Wanted" and wild train shot in "Gemini Man," and there are gut-wrenching sequences like the ones in "Saving Private Ryan" (one of the most brutal scenes in the movie) and "Full Metal Jacket." They're just scenes, though, in films focused elsewhere — but there are other movies where the sniper sits as an integral element throughout.

Sniper movies put the shooter and their rifle front and center as main (or necessary to the narrative, at least) characters. Some are heroes, some are villains, and others can exist in the nebulous space between. All of them, though, are integral parts of the story being told. Now, keep reading for a look at the 15 best sniper movies of all time, ranked.