Marshals Kills Off A Controversial Yellowstone Character In The Worst Way Possible
"Yellowstone" ended with John Dutton's controversial off-screen death and now "Marshals" is starting in similar fashion. As many fans expected, Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife, Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille on "Yellowstone") is dead and gone. Those looking for some sort of explanation as to why this controversial character was killed off might be disappointed, however, as episode 1 is surprisingly light on details.
In March 2025, we got confirmation of the Kayce Dutton spin-off. Soon after, it emerged that "Marshals" was missing one original "Yellowstone" cast member in Asbille. The actor had portrayed Monica since season 1 of "Yellowstone" and was an integral part of Kayce's story throughout that series. To hear that she wasn't returning for the spin-off was confusing to say the least. Then, the first trailer for the spin-off arrived, and several shots seemed to confirm that Monica had perished between "Yellowstone" and the new series.
Now, we know for sure. Monica is no more. What we don't know, however, is exactly what happened. The episode hints at Kayce's wife passing away from cancer which in turn was the result of a mining operation that released harmful chemicals into a local river. But it's all a bit vague and regardless of how fans viewed Monica, many viewers will surely feel as if she deserved better than an off-screen death.
Episode 1 of Marshals confirms Monica Dutton's death without going into detail
Originally titled "Y: Marshals," Luke Grimes' "Yellowstone" spin-off was re-named to "Marshals" ahead of its March 2026 debut. The first of many such spin-offs has a lot to live up to, and kicking things off with a confusing title change and an off-screen death isn't the best start. Unless, that is, it pleases the many viewers who never liked Monica Long Dutton.
It's no secret that she wasn't the most beloved member of the "Yellowstone" ensemble. Many fans simply didn't like her for trying to protect her son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), and standing up to her husband who, admittedly, was the source of pretty much all their drama and misery. For that, it seems she received an unceremonious end — so unceremonious, in fact, we're still unclear on what exactly happened even after episode 1 of "Marshals."
The inaugural episode opens with a dream wherein Kayce Dutton is caught in a firefight along with his old Navy SEAL squad. He finds a cellphone on the ground and answers it with a frantic, "Monica, where are you?" before being wiped out in an explosion. Cut to Kayce in bed sans his wife. We then see Kayce and Tate on their East Camp ranch, referring to Monica in the past tense and talking about how much she "suffered." Later, at a demonstration on the Broken Rock Reservation, Tate holds a picture of his mother, which gives us a clue as to what happened. The demonstration is organized to protest a nearby government mine which, while not on Broken Rock land, has nevertheless contaminated a river that runs through the reservation and is likely the reason why several locals developed cancer. It's implied that this is what killed Monica.
Monica Dutton deserved better than an off-screen death
"Marshals" episode 1 ends with Kayce Dutton visiting Monica Dutton's grave on his East Camp property. After agreeing to join the U.S. Marshals, Kayce tells his late wife that he's "changing paths" and looking for a "new beginning," before taking aim at a nearby wolf and pulling the trigger. A cut to black ensures the wolf, like Monica, dies off-screen. That's pretty much it. Monica's passing is just a thing that happened and we don't get any flashbacks to explain how or why. Considering how crucial a part of Kayce's journey she's been, it feels disappointing to say the least.
The thing about a spin-off is there's already a certain level of distrust among some viewers who have the sense, however vague, that it's just an unnecessary, cynical attempt to capitalize on the popularity of the mothership series. That's even more of a consideration in an age where studios will milk IP for all its worth, and with "Yellowstone" setting records for the most-watched TV show, fans will no doubt be somewhat trepidatious in the face of multiple spin-offs.
That trepidation is surely only made worse by the fact "Marshals" replaces "Yellowstone" creator and writer Taylor Sheridan with Spencer Hudnut. The former showrunner of CBS's "SEAL Team" is credited as the creator of "Marshals" and wrote the first two episodes of the spin-off. It's already slightly strange to see these characters animated by the words of someone other than Sheridan, and one way to heighten that uncomfortability is to kill the main character's wife off-screen prior to the show's debut. That coupled with the fact it feels as though the network is bowing to pressure from the worst kind of fans, makes this a fairly controversial way to start the new spin-off.