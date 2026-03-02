Marshals Kills Off A Controversial Yellowstone Character In The Worst Way Possible

"Yellowstone" ended with John Dutton's controversial off-screen death and now "Marshals" is starting in similar fashion. As many fans expected, Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife, Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille on "Yellowstone") is dead and gone. Those looking for some sort of explanation as to why this controversial character was killed off might be disappointed, however, as episode 1 is surprisingly light on details.

In March 2025, we got confirmation of the Kayce Dutton spin-off. Soon after, it emerged that "Marshals" was missing one original "Yellowstone" cast member in Asbille. The actor had portrayed Monica since season 1 of "Yellowstone" and was an integral part of Kayce's story throughout that series. To hear that she wasn't returning for the spin-off was confusing to say the least. Then, the first trailer for the spin-off arrived, and several shots seemed to confirm that Monica had perished between "Yellowstone" and the new series.

Now, we know for sure. Monica is no more. What we don't know, however, is exactly what happened. The episode hints at Kayce's wife passing away from cancer which in turn was the result of a mining operation that released harmful chemicals into a local river. But it's all a bit vague and regardless of how fans viewed Monica, many viewers will surely feel as if she deserved better than an off-screen death.