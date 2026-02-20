Why Luke Grimes' Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals Was Renamed

The "Yellowstone" spin-off "Y: Marshals" has quietly changed its name to just "Marshals," but people are curious as to why.

Television shows and movies occasionally change their titles before release, as the title chosen during the early part of production just might not fit once everything comes together. Often the title change is made to help with audience confusion. Remember when "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" became "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey" because of low theater turnout? And let's not forget that "Edge of Tomorrow" started being known as "Live. Die. Repeat." when it hit home media.

"Marshals" will serve as a "Yellowstone" sequel of sorts, following the youngest Dutton son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), as he joins up with a specialized U.S. Marshals team working in Montana after the events of "Yellowstone." The CBS series from executive producer Taylor Sheridan actually sounds kind of interesting, but why drop the "Y" from the title?

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Grimes explained that they initially included the "Y" so that audiences understood the series was connected to "Yellowstone," but that once people saw Kayce onscreen, it was pretty obvious this was one of the many "Yellowstone" spin-offs. Without the need to clarify to fans that the show was a "Yellowstone" sequel, there just really wasn't a good reason to keep the longer, slightly more confusing title.