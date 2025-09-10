Why FX Canceled Y: The Last Man After One Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Comic writer Brian K. Vaughan has said he doesn't want his and artist Fiona Staples' acclaimed space opera series "Saga" to become a TV show or movie. Maybe that's for the best, seeing as adaptations of his comics have, thus far, had bad luck and gotten canceled prematurely.

Case in point: The Marvel TV series "Runaways" ended after three seasons, was pulled from Hulu in 2023, and shows few signs of being revived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Paper Girls," based on Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's series about four '80s girls traveling through time, similarly lasted only one season at Prime Video in 2022. And even the year prior to that, the long-developing TV series adaptation of Vaughan and Pia Guerra's "Y: The Last Man" flamed out after only 10 episodes and a couple of months on air.

There are a few American comics that always get listed as deserving serious literary consideration. "Watchmen." "Maus." "The Dark Knight Returns." "Y: The Last Man" is in that pantheon, so why wasn't adapting it a slam dunk?

"Y: The Last Man" premiered on September 13, 2021, on FX on Hulu, then ended its run on November 1 that same year. Between the premiere and finale, the series was canceled, as showrunner Eliza Clark announced on October 17. Clark and co. then attempted to get the show picked up at another network or streamer, but they were unsuccessful, and Clark confirmed "Y" was dead for good in early 2022. Meanwhile, FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf informed Deadline in 2022 that although he enjoyed "Y: The Last Man," the crux of deciding whether to renew or cancel a show is viewer retention. "I will tell you, its audience decline was really, really, really steep, and ultimately, that is what made us go in that direction," he explained with regard to the series' cancellation.

However, The Hollywood Reporter claimed in 2021 that "Y" had not been canceled due to a ratings drop-off. Rather, it was because of a budget increase caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delaying production until October 2020. This meant FX had to pay to keep actors locked in for longer than expected; retaining their options extended for a second season would've cost $3 million. The pandemic might have doomed "Y" in a more indirect way as well. It's hard to know for sure, but it's easy to assume that maybe people weren't in the mood to watch a show about a deadly sickness killing half the world during a real pandemic.

Regardless of what really led to the "Y: The Last Man" TV show ending prematurely, the comic told its full story across 60 issues between 2002 to 2008, published by DC's Vertigo publishing imprint. It's Vaughan's most important comic, because it's the one that first showed the world what he could do with a story all his own.