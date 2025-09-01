Why Prime Video Canceled Paper Girls After One Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Stranger Things" will finally be releasing its fifth and final season at the end of 2025. It's debatable whether it's one of the best TV shows of the last decade, but it's absolutely one of the most important. It's a premier series for both the Netflix boom and interminable '80s nostalgia. (At least "Stranger Things" got Gen Z to love Kate Bush.)

Naturally, other streaming services have tried to copy the success of "Stranger Things" — one of those attempts was the short-lived "Paper Girls" on Prime Video. Now, granted, "Paper Girls" is based on a comic by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Cliff Chiang. That comic actually predates "Stranger Things." "Paper Girls" ran for 30 issues, collected in six volumes, between 2015 and 2019.

Still, the central image of kids on bikes riding through Midwest suburbia invites comparisons to "Stranger Things," and gives away the audience the show was chasing. The big difference is that while "Stranger Things" depicts a parallel dimension seeping into reality, "Paper Girls" is about time travel.

The series follows four middle school girls who are all, well, paper delivery girls in Stony Stream, Ohio, a fictional Cleveland suburb. Our paper girls are "new girl" Erin Tieng (Riley Lai Nelet), straight-A video game geek Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), chain-smoking bad girl Mackenzie "Mac" Doyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and rich girl Karina "KJ" Brandman (Fina Strazza). The girls come together on their paper route during the early hours of November 1, 1988. That day, they discover a time machine and find themselves caught in a conflict between different time travelers. As they go through the decades, they face their own futures for good and ill.

The audience, though, has been cut off from the paper girls' futures because the series didn't get enough viewership to continue for more seasons.