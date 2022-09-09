Paper Girls Has Been Canceled By Amazon After One Season, Could Find A New Streaming Home

I guess we weren't meant to have nice things after all. In absolutely devastating news, Prime Video has announced that their fantastic adaptation of the sci-fi comic book series "Paper Girls" has been canceled after just one season. Based on the brilliant series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, "Paper Girls" is a powerful coming-of-age story about four newspaper delivery girls who accidentally travel to the future and find themselves trapped in the middle of a time war. Unfairly compared to "Stranger Things," the power of "Paper Girls" lies in its deeply heartfelt exploration of coming face-to-face with your own destiny, headlined by four incredible talented young actors (Riley Lei Nelet, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza, and Sofia Rosinsky).

The decision not to renew the season comes just over a month after season 1 completed on the streamer, nabbing positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Unfortunately, as we saw earlier this year with the J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek series "Night Sky," acclaim isn't enough to keep the lights on for a series on Prime Video. It's a true shame, because as /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer said in her review of the series, "'Paper Girls' is the rare comic book adaptation that both honors and improves upon the source material."

Fortunately, not all hope is lost, as according to a report from Deadline, Legendary TV is looking to shop the series around for future seasons, hoping to bank on the crossover appeal of shows like "Euphoria" or "Sex Lives of College Girls." Then again, both of those series are on HBO/HBO Max, a company that believes their streaming platform "skews male." Whatever.