Paper Girls TV Series First Look Shows Off Amazon's Take On The Brilliant Sci-Fi Comic

Extra! Extra! Extra! Prime Video's "Paper Girls" are riding up to your doorstep as we speak and they come bearing gifts: our first look at the upcoming sci-fi coming-of-age saga. The series takes its story from Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's acclaimed comic book series of the same name, following four 12-year old newspaper delivery girls who make a starling discovery. After first meeting up in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, the girls stumble upon a time machine that sends them into the present day — where they meet their future selves. In the process, they also finds themselves caught in the middle of a conflict between warring time-travelers and, like so many young heroes before them, they're tasked with saving the world.

The series has been described as "an emotional adventure in which the girls and the women they eventually become are tough, their friendships are authentic, and their journey through time is epic." And all that from a group of paper girls! The concept of kids riding around on bikes and throwing newspapers at doors may not sound especially badass, but for Vaughan, that's exactly where this story started. He told EW:

"I just thought it was so badass that these 12-year-old children were going out at 4 a.m. to deliver bad news to adults. It was just so interesting and captivating that they were newspaper delivery kids, sort of a dying breed, and yet they were the first of their kind. I thought, 'this is such an interesting group of young women. They would make a great heart of a story.' So it started with that inspiration and expanded from there."

You might say the idea had legs, given it led to 30 issues of the "Paper Girls" comic and the very Prime Video adaptation that's premiering on the streamer next month. You can check out our first look at the series below.