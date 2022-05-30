Stranger Things Sends Kate Bush To Her Rightful Place At The Top Of The iTunes Chart

"Stranger Things" catches a lot of heat from time to time due to its insistence on wearing its nostalgic influences not just on its sleeve, but tattooed across the middle of its face. The Duffer Brothers don't just load their episodes up with Easter eggs and blatant references, but revel in it, and genuinely make an impact on culture in the process. After the debut of season 1, Eggo frozen waffles saw their most social media mentions in a single month ever, and even boosted sales by 14% that year. Chances are, if "Stranger Things" has deemed something worthy of a reference, the original creators will feel the impact (via their pocket book). This time, the influence is coming in the form of music, with Kate Bush's 1985 seminal classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" skyrocketing to the number 1 spot on the iTunes chart.

Max (Sadie Sink) has a big arc this season, culminating in a massive scene at the end of episode 4 that many are calling one of the best moments in the show's history. We learn early on in the season that the Kate Bush single off her "Hounds of Love" album is Max's favorite song, and it plays a major role during the previously mentioned scene. The song plays in its entirety during that scene, as well as pops up from time to time throughout the season. Without any spoilers, "Running Up That Hill" is a song that saves lives — but any Kate Bush fan could have told you that without any help from the Upside Down.