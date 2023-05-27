Marvel's Runaways Removed From Disney+ And Hulu Without Warning

Before the 2020s, film archivists' worst nightmares were digital degradation or the simple loss of film reels. Now, streaming services have created a new one for them: the purging of original movies and series without a physical release.

HBO Max (or, as it's now known, just Max) has been a leading culprit, but Disney+ isn't blameless either. This is, after all, the same company that used to place its movies in the "Disney Vault" during the reign of physical media. It had previously been confirmed that the service would be removing 50 titles on May 26, 2023, including "Willow," "Big Shot," and "Y: The Last Man." However, it's been discovered that another title was unexpectedly included in the purge: "Marvel's Runaways," which is now no longer listed on Hulu or Disney+ (in the U.S. or internationally).

Nominally set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Runaways" adapted the eponymous comic first created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Aphona. Both the series and the comic are about a group of children who go on the run together after discovering their parents are all super-villains.

There's no official statement yet on why "Runaways" has been removed, but we can assume it's the same reason that other shows and movies are disappearing. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy offered the following explanation/word salad: "We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation." Translation: it's a cost-cutting measure. Removing shows like "Runaways" from the streaming service saves spending on royalties, residuals, licensing fees, and other expenses.