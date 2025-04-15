Yellowstone: Every Main Character Ending, Ranked

Jamie Dutton was always a character that was so painfully close to being written to his full potential. The adopted Dutton brother was often forced into the position of being the biggest bad of "Yellowstone," a scorned traitor with the unique set of skills to take the Duttons out for good. But because his character was so often robbed of agency, "Yellowstone" simply convincingly sold him as the equally dangerous and compelling villain he could've been.

Though these problems are still very much present in Jamie's final storyline, we will at least give credit where it's due and acknowledge how fitting it was that he was slain in such a manner. It is revealed over the course of the season that Jamie's conspiratorial ally ordered the hit on John Dutton — with Jamie kinda-sorta-but-not-actually giving her the go-ahead. As frustrating as it is for Jamie to be undermined like this despite being the final villain of "Yellowstone," it does keep the show's contemptuous portrait of him consistent right up until the end. It's almost as if the universe (*cough* the writers *cough*) has no respect for a scheming lawyer who has always acted above the ranch and its ways, but in reality, had been reliant on them for longer than he'd realized.

In the end, he's gutted by Beth in an act of brutal vengeance that is layered with symbolism. For Jamie's part specifically, the "gutting" feels intentional. It's something a true Dutton — someone he pretended to be, then pretended to be superior to — would do to an animal. In his last moments, Beth symbolically transforms the power-hungry politician into the pig he is. His body is disposed of, his reputation is posthumously ruined, and his son will grow up without his father. Jamie's life and death are now a quiet echo of his own tragic and apparently uninstructive upbringing.