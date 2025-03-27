Yellowstone's Kayce Dutton Spin-Off Could Be Taylor Sheridan's Next Sicario

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise looks set to expand once again. As of this writing, Sheridan has several spin-offs in various stages of production, including "The Madison," "6666," "1943," and a show about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's next adventure following "Yellowstone" season 5. However, Beth isn't the only Dutton whose story could continue on the small screen, as Kayce (Luke Grimes) is reportedly being lined up for a solo outing.

According to Deadline, "SEAL Team" creator Spencer Hudnut will spearhead the planned Kayce spin-off series for CBS. He's a fitting choice for the gig, too, as it's believed that the show will tap into the character's Navy SEAL history. Of course, Sheridan will still be involved, as the prolific showrunner and producer is known for being very hands-on with his projects. What's more, he reportedly worked on this idea with Hudnut for over a year before giving it his (navy) seal of approval, so expect his fingerprints to be all over it.

It remains to be seen if the Kayce-centric drama will be a prequel series about his time in the military, or a present-day story that explores that part of his life via flashback sequences. However, a prequel is the best way to approach this series, as "Yellowstone" ends with Kayce planning on becoming a peaceful rancher with his son, giving him a satisfying send-off. That said, a show all about his military days, if handled correctly, could channel elements from Sheridan's most nuanced war story to date, "Sicario," and stand out as a unique entry in the "Yellowstone" saga.

