Walker Was A Last-Minute Addition To Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Script

At this point, fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" are either champing at the bit for the hit neo-Western to premiere the last episodes of season 5 or they've simply moved on after nearly eight months off the air. Once the smoke clears and the final six episodes of the series start trickling out, however, the ratings are sure to go through the roof once again. There's simply too much high plains drama and backstabbing political intrigue that needs to be wrapped up before "Yellowstone" finally rides off into the sunset.

Throughout the run of the show, the main reason to watch has always been the hopelessly damaged characters that dedicate themselves to the cowboy way of life to preserve the Dutton family legacy. One of the most popular additions to "Yellowstone," without question, is musician-turned-actor Ryan Bingham, who plays Walker, a debonair rodeo crooner with a chip on his shoulder. After being released from jail, Walker was scooped up by the Dutton's longtime ranch foreman and "fixer" Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) during the first season and quickly became a series mainstay, popping up to cause trouble time and time again.

Originally, Bingham wasn't really supposed to be a part of "Yellowstone" at all, as it turns out. The character of Walker was never given a huge amount of screen time over the course of the series, and became more of an agent of chaos and a challenger to Rip's authority as the show rolled along. As a matter of fact, he's cheated death so many times that it feels like Sheridan still can't decide if he should kill off Walker or bring him back into the fold for another go around. Luckily, Bingham's last-minute casting turned into one of the most relatable characters in all of "Yellowstone."