Yellowstone Season 1 Broke Monica - Here's What Happened

As "Yellowstone" diehards endlessly await the eventual conclusion of the series, the Sheridan-verse is experiencing another renaissance now that season 1 is being aired on network television for the very first time. That's also breathing new life into one of the main characters that has unfortunately been relegated to the sidelines more and more with each passing season of the show. Wife to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and longtime resident at the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Monica Long (Kelsey Asbille) is a powerhouse in "Yellowstone" season 1.

Monica is one of the last true holdouts that keeps Kaycee away from the controlling arms of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), and she's a beacon of light as a school teacher in a community that desperately needs to hold onto their culture and remember the importance of a good education. Viewers currently watching the show on CBS can see that she's easily one of the most compelling characters through the first half of season 1.

If one sudden and tragic accident would have never occurred, Monica would most likely have her own spinoff show by now. And fans could be enjoying that as well instead of waiting until November for the upcoming series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" to premiere. That, sadly, is not the case after season 1, episode 6, "The Remembering," where Monica once again plays the hero only to be punished dearly for it. After what happened, Monica has never been the same since, and "Yellowstone" lost a vital member of its sizable roster.