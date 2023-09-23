CBS May Have Censored Yellowstone, But It's Certainly Not Suffering

There's no doubt that part of the infectious appeal of "Yellowstone" has to do with the show's no-nonsense, unbridled approach to storytelling. There's a wild unpredictability to Taylor Sheridan's smash hit neo-Western that keeps fans coming back week-to-week, not knowing what to expect. When "Yellowstone" isn't focusing on the political machinations occurring in the state of Montana, it's telling tales of murder and mayhem, with a little (OK, a lot) of sex thrown in for good measure.

Characters like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are decidedly R-rated, and they're much more interesting because of it. Due to the continuing lull and lack of new stories taking place under the "Yellowstone" banner, Paramount Network has continued to find new ways of getting their prize horse out of the stable so an even bigger swath of the population can find out what they've been missing. To do that, some of the more questionable content has been taken out.

As a result, the series premiere of "Yellowstone" just debuted in the prime Sunday evening slot on CBS, marking the first time the show has ever been seen on broadcast television. In an impressive confirmation of just how big of a juggernaut the show still is, a whopping 6.6 million viewers tuned in to watch "Daybreak," the first episode of season one. The pilot first premiered back in 2018 with 2.8 million viewers. That version included a lot more nudity and harsh language, and CBS was forced to make a few edits to meet broadcast standards. Apparently, we as a society don't mind potentially offensive material as long as it's not on the same channel as "60 Minutes."

The changes weren't enough to make much of a dent in the public's interest for "Yellowstone," proving that the ongoing trials and misdeeds of the Dutton family are just as addictive to watch in a slightly more watered-down format.