Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Could Massively Impact The Writers Strike — And Every Eye In Hollywood Is On Him

There is arguably not a more powerful writer in Hollywood than Taylor Sheridan. His "Yellowstone" franchise is a streaming sensation, one that drives subscribers to Paramount+, even though the flagship series starring Kevin Costner airs on the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock. Sheridan also shields himself from executive interference by being a one-man-band. He writes every episode of every spin-off series and he does not work with a room. Basically, "Yellowstone" doesn't go before cameras until Sheridan turns in his scripts.

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike last week, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) believed they could spin entertainment consumers into viewing writers as entitled, money-grubbing drags on an otherwise thriving industry. Thus far, this messaging is falling disastrously flat. How can it not? Executives are receiving record compensation while up-and-coming writers are forced into low-paying mini-rooms for shows that may never go to air.

The WGA has scored big victories early in what may be a prolonged campaign. Most notably, the Duffer Brothers announced they would not begin shooting the final season of their Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things" until the writers' demands are met. But the union could land a haymaker if Sheridan closes up his solo shop, which would further cripple Paramount+, a struggling streamer that posted a $575 million loss last February.

What is Sheridan thinking? Everyone in Hollywood is desperate to know.