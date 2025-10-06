The 10 Worst Things Yellowstone's Main Characters Have Done

It's crazy to think that almost a year has passed since "Yellowstone" vacated our televisions for good — well, at least until those planned spinoffs kick in. For a while there, it was the gnarliest show on TV, chock full of violence, bloodthirsty cowboys, and evil rich people vying to attain as much money and power as possible — and that was just the behind-the-scenes drama.

At its best, "Yellowstone" was really about morally gray people doing bad things to protect their property — a battle of wits between embittered men and women who willingly circumvent the law to achieve what they perceive as the greater good. It wasn't always perfect, and at times it resembled a cheesy soap opera. Still, there's no denying that "Yellowstone" offered a thoroughly entertaining look at life on a ranch as seen through the eyes of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his fragmented batch of kids: Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jaime (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). The fact that all of them were about as far removed from perfection as Taylor Sheridan is from Shonda Rhimes actually made the series more enjoyable than it had any right to be.

But just how bad were the Duttons? Well, grab your cowboy hat, crack open some beer, and pull up that acoustic guitar as we explore the 10 worst things the "Yellowstone" main characters have done, listed by season.