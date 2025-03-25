Yellowstone: What Did Wade Morrow Steal From John Dutton?

The death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in "Yellowstone" season 5 took many viewers by surprise, as the character was an unstoppable force until his polarizing assassination. That said, his demise was arguably a long-time coming, as the cowboy had a massive list of enemies, which brought him into contact with some undesirable folks. Enter Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland), a corrupt rancher who goes way back with John.

Wade is introduced in "Yellowstone" season 3 as a neighboring rancher who keeps meddling in the Duttons' business. His antics range from herding buffalo close to John's land to trampling two of his ranchers, Teeter (Jennifer Landon) and Colby (Denim Richards), with his horse while the young lovers are trying to enjoy some romantic time together away from the hustle and bustle of cowboying. He's a nasty piece of work, and he holds a grudge against the Dutton family tree.

It's later revealed that Wade was hired by Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) of Market Equities to provoke the Duttons into breaking the law, but that isn't the main reason for John's beef with the old cowboy. In short, Wade stole something from the Dutton family's leader in the past, and that's unforgivable.