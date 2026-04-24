Yellowstone Spin-Off Dutton Ranch Fires Showrunner After Behind-The-Scenes Issues (Report)

There's been another shake-up in the "Yellowstone" universe. Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Western television franchise is soldiering on with "Dutton Ranch," a spin-off that serves as a direct sequel to the property's flagship series (not unlike "Marshals," a "Yellowstone" show that ultimately went with a more standalone title). The series centers on Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and is already slated to receive a second season. But when that time comes, someone else will be in charge.

According to a new report from Puck, "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 showrunner Chad Feehan won't be returning for Season 2. Feehan previously worked with Sheridan on "Lawman: Bass Reeves," a series that was almost connected to the "Yellowstone" property. It ultimately wasn't, but it became a hit anyhow. As such, Feehan was entrusted to oversee "Dutton Ranch" as both its showrunner and an executive producer.

According to Puck, this wasn't purely a creative issue, as Paramount is said to be "confident" in the show. It was instead "more about how Feehan ran the production." Recall that Sheridan wrote and ran all five seasons of "Yellowstone" along with its prequel series "1883" and "1923." In that way, Feehan had big shoes to fill. However, he reportedly clashed with Hauser and Reilly on the "Dutton Ranch" set, along with others who've been working on the "Yellowstone" franchise for years. Basically, nobody was happy, so Feehan got the boot.

The report further states that Sheridan and "Dutton Ranch" producer David Glasser intend to promote a different Season 1 writer to serve as the showrunner for Season 2. No specific names have emerged as of this writing.