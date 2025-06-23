How Lawmen: Bass Reeves Was Almost Connected To Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone
Taylor Sheridan's TV empire stretches as far as the eye can see these days; everywhere you look, there's another tendril of "Yellowstone" or "Landman" popping up. But every new development doesn't go exactly according to plan. As "Yellowstone" began eyeing the last chapters of the main show, Paramount decided to pursue multiple spinoff series, including "1883" and "1923," and it was assumed that the tree would bear fruit for the next decade or so. Plans are just that, though, the best-laid intentions; they consistently brush up against reality to their detriment, and that's exactly what happened to "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" over on Paramount+. What originally began life as a direct "Yellowstone" spinoff grew into something very different in the span of just a few years.
Like a lot of fun, dishy, Hollywood stories, the story of "Lawman: Bass Reeves" begins years before the project ever made it to air, in this case, 2021. The earliest frames of the pandemic produced some shows you still hear people talk about today, but none of them more than "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan's magnum opus at this point and a massive viewership driver for Paramount+ and The Paramount Network. Sheridan would sign a giant overall deal with the studio before all of these business developments, and was joined to "Lawman: Bass Reeves" as a producer in the early going, with series star David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica Oyelowo's 101 Studios as the primary production partner with Paramount.
From there, the status of this project continued to morph over time, with Sheridan's influence growing a bit with "Yellowstone" taking off for non-Paramount devotees, and it just made sense for the producer to help the story get a push by attaching it to the biggest thing on TV. Deadline reported that "Lawman: Bass Reeves" would now be a branching-off of "1883" instead of its own thing, and MTV Entertainment Studios touted its development at their upfront presentation in 2022. Viewers even had the tentative title to cling onto, as "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" would be the kind of awards-ready limited series that Paramount's closest competitors had made such headway with over the last decade. And, for a while, that plan was on track and headed to streaming.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves got disconnected from 1883 and Yellowstone because of historical facts
History is fuzzy, in both television and in real life, it would seem, because the thing that ended up pulling the brakes on "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" being an "1883" spinoff came down to thorny historical details. By 2023, the series title had been changed to remove reference to "1883" entirely, and the showrunner had to give reasoning why we wouldn't end up seeing any Duttons waltzing into the frame during "Lawmen: Bass Reeves."
Chad Feehan spoke to TVLine about his show and revealed that the spinoff originally was "an idea that we briefly talked about." But, for Feehan, "Once I learned some of the things I didn't know about Bass' life, and decided we wanted to start the story and where we wanted to end the story, it preceded '1883.'" The showrunner would go on to clarify that the eight-episode first season chronicles a very specific time in Bass Reeves' life. Feehan explained that the series "takes place from roughly 1862 to 1877."
That's not a lot of time, and markedly before whatever journey the Dutton family was supposed to be doing before settling in Montana and giving "Yellowstone" a reason to exist in the first place. (Paradoxically, in our world, it's the other way around entirely, as "Yellowstone's" massive appeal is the reason these various spinoffs got the green light, and poor Oyelowo's Bass Reeves series ever got drawn into that larger orbit as well.) The first Black U.S. Marshal is probably enough of a hook to carry a show on his own, but Paramount and Sheridan thought that associating it with that massive phenomenon could only help, despite "Watchmen" shedding a delightful spotlight on Reeves years beforehand.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is still waiting on season 2
Despite all those hurdles, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves" still made it to Paramount+ and more people are discovering it as time passes, as they get through all the other Western content on the platform and find themselves itching for more. The show finds itself in a weird corner that so many "prestige" TV offerings do in the current streaming landscape, that is, critics seem to generally approve of the show, and fans are coming around on it, but the company at the core of the equation holds all of the cards. Paramount+ still hasn't tipped its hand about what it plans to do with "Lawmen" going forward.
Sheridan remains an absolute force on their streamer, as "Lioness" and "Tulsa King" continue to deliver viewership, even on broadcast, for the company as it navigates a possible merger with Skydance. But will the heralded acquisitions of the early pandemic era hold weight as things move back toward a model that resembles traditional broadcast TV? In this regard, maybe being decoupled from "Yellowstone" proper was a blessing in disguise, because it would be easy to see Paramount encouraging the creative team to treat this series the way Netflix does "Monster," and focus on different famous cowboys and sheriffs throughout history with each season as a seperate anthology approach. It's interesting that the first Black U.S. Marshal got a show in the first place, but he might ride off into the sunset despite a strong showing.