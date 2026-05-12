The One Forgotten Stephen King Story That Most Desperately Needs To Be A Movie

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Few people in the realm of entertainment can claim to have achieved success on the same level as Stephen King. One of the most prolific mainstream authors in history, he has also had his stories adapted into many movies and TV shows over the years. 2017's "It" even became the biggest horror movie ever at the box office. King is, well, the king. But not every one of his stories has been given the Hollywood treatment. Not even close.

Novels like "Pet Sematary" have two film adaptations, but plenty of them haven't even been adapted for the silver screen once. Of all the short stories and books by King that haven't been turned into movies, though, the oft-forgotten "The Girl Who Loves Tom Gordon" stands out as the one most sorely in need of the cinematic treatment.

Published in 1999, "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon" had long been developed as a movie by none other than the late, great George A. Romero ("Night of the Living Dead"), who actually backed out of directing the "It" miniseries in the '90s. It never came to fruition. The story remains perfect for the right filmmaker. For those who may not be familiar, the synopsis for the book reads as follows: