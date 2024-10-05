The Stephen King Adaptation Mike Flanagan Regrets Not Directing

Mike Flanagan has cemented himself as one of horror's truly great modern storytellers. From his miniseries on Netflix like "The Haunting of Hill House" to underrated gems such as "Hush," the man has earned the trust of viewers. He's also earned the trust of Stephen King, as Flanagan has made two movies based on the author's work; "Gerald's Game" and "Doctor Sleep." In both of those cases, the material was incredibly difficult to adapt, yet Flanagan got it done. While the filmmaker isn't through with King, there is a project that he wishes hadn't gotten away from him.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his new King adaptation "The Life of Chuck," Flanagan was asked if there was a project that he felt was "the one that got away." He was quick to cite his planned adaptation of King's 2014 novel "Revival," which he wrote a script for before the project ultimately fell apart. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I wrote a script for Stephen King's 'Revival,' one of my favorite things I've ever written, but it fell apart. That's gone now because I have 'The Dark Tower.' Stephen doesn't like to have you sitting on more than one thing at a time. It means something's not getting made."

As he mentions, Flanagan is currently working on a TV adaptation of King's sprawling "The Dark Tower" book series. King already let him have the rights to two properties at once. As a result, Flanagan couldn't squat on the rights to "Revival" as well. Hence, even though he's got the script, the project is dead in the water ... for now at least.