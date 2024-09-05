You'll Soon Be Able To Watch One Of Mike Flanagan's Best Horror Movies Like You Never Have Before
In 2016, Mike Flanagan's horror movie "Hush" hit streaming service Netflix and quickly got attention. The slasher-thriller follows a deaf writer (played by Kate Siegel) who finds herself targeted by a masked killer. Since she's unable to hear, the writer can never quite be sure when the killer is coming or what he's doing, which only heightens the tension. It's an effective movie from one of our best modern horror filmmakers, and Flanagan would go on to make more projects with Netflix, including the excellent series "The Haunting of Hill House." But sadly, streaming doesn't last forever, and in 2023, "Hush" left Netflix. To make matters worse, the movie wasn't available anywhere else — Netflix very rarely does physical releases for their streaming titles, and as such, "Hush" felt like it was lost in the ether.
Thankfully, hope was on the way. For one thing, the movie became available on digital in August of this year. And earlier this year, Flanagan confirmed a physical release was in the works. "I can say there will be a physical release, and that there will be a lot of really awesome surprises that we've been working on for a year to make this release awesome. It's something that will be really exciting," the filmmaker said.
Now, we finally have info on when the physical release will be hitting shelves. And Flanagan wasn't kidding about those "really awesome surprises" — the "Hush" Blu-ray release comes loaded with new special features, including a whole new version of the film itself.
Hush comes to 4K Blu-ray in November
Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with Flanagan, will release a Collector's Edition of "Hush" on 4K and Blu-ray on November 26, 2024. This is the first time the film will ever be available in either format, and that's great news for physical media fans. But wait, there's more! This physical release is full of special features, including a whole new version of the movie itself. Nicknamed the "Shush Cut," this is a black-and-white cut of the film that "removes nearly all of the score," presenting the film in a new way in the process. There's also brand new commentary tracks. Here's a full list of the special features.
Disc One (4K UHD™, ORIGINAL VERSION):
- NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan
- NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Actor & Co-Writer Kate Siegel, and Actors Samantha Sloan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco.
Disc Two (4K UHD™, "SHUSH CUT"):
- NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W "SHUSH CUT" supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan
- NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel.
- NEW 2024 "Shush Cut" Audio Mix.
Disc Three (Blu-ray™, ORIGINAL VERSION & "SHUSH CUT"):
- NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.
- NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).
- NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W "Shush Cut" supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.
- NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel ("Shush Cut").
- NEW 2024 "Shush Cut" Audio Mix.
Disc Four (Blu-ray™, Special Features):
- NEW Feature-Length Picture-In-Picture Video Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).
- NEW Interview with Samantha Sloyan.
- NEW Interview with Kate Siegel.
- NEW Interview with John Gallagher, Jr.
- NEW Interview with Michael Trucco.
- NEW Interview with Mike Flanagan.
- NEW Interview with Producer Trevor Macy.
- NEW Interview with Composers The Newton Brothers.
- NEW Interview with Director of Photography James Kniest.
As a big proponent of physical media and of Flanagan's work in general, I'm thrilled that Flanagan has teamed up with Shout to make this happen. I really dug the original cut of "Hush," and I'm very curious to check out this new black-and-white cut with most of the score removed — I imagine it will make the entire film feel different overall, and that's an exciting idea.