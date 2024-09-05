You'll Soon Be Able To Watch One Of Mike Flanagan's Best Horror Movies Like You Never Have Before

In 2016, Mike Flanagan's horror movie "Hush" hit streaming service Netflix and quickly got attention. The slasher-thriller follows a deaf writer (played by Kate Siegel) who finds herself targeted by a masked killer. Since she's unable to hear, the writer can never quite be sure when the killer is coming or what he's doing, which only heightens the tension. It's an effective movie from one of our best modern horror filmmakers, and Flanagan would go on to make more projects with Netflix, including the excellent series "The Haunting of Hill House." But sadly, streaming doesn't last forever, and in 2023, "Hush" left Netflix. To make matters worse, the movie wasn't available anywhere else — Netflix very rarely does physical releases for their streaming titles, and as such, "Hush" felt like it was lost in the ether.

Thankfully, hope was on the way. For one thing, the movie became available on digital in August of this year. And earlier this year, Flanagan confirmed a physical release was in the works. "I can say there will be a physical release, and that there will be a lot of really awesome surprises that we've been working on for a year to make this release awesome. It's something that will be really exciting," the filmmaker said.

Now, we finally have info on when the physical release will be hitting shelves. And Flanagan wasn't kidding about those "really awesome surprises" — the "Hush" Blu-ray release comes loaded with new special features, including a whole new version of the film itself.