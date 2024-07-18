Netflix Removed A Modern Horror Gem – But Now You Have A Chance To Watch It Again
Calling all Flana-fans: Mike Flanagan's 2016 horror hit "Hush" is headed to digital. The home invasion flick first hit Netflix in 2016, and stayed there until 2023. Sadly, that was the end of "Hush" — the film left the streaming service after Netflix's distribution license expired. And ever since then, "Hush" has been unavailable to watch anywhere else — you couldn't stream it, you couldn't rent it, and there was no (official) physical release. Thankfully, all that is about to change.
Shout! Studios in collaboration with Mike Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures, and Blumhouse, are set to release "Hush" on digital for the first time on August 27, 2024. The film will be available for purchase and/or rent across major digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. and Canada. "'Hush' is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout!" Flanagan said in a statement. "I'm so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally. I've always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what's to come ... fans of 'Hush' are going to have much to celebrate!"
Hush comes to digital this August
In "Hush," a deaf writer (played by frequent Flanagan player Kate Siegel, who also happens to be Flanagan's wife) is home alone one night when a masked killer comes calling. She has to use her wits to fend for her life as the killer tries to gain entry into her house. It's a fun, clever movie, and even earned the praise of master of horror Stephen King, who said the flick is "up there with 'Halloween,' and even more, 'Wait Until Dark.' White knuckle time."
Over the years, Flanagan has built a name for himself as wonderful horror filmmaker. In addition to "Hush," he's also responsible for the Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and the recent "The Fall of the House of Usher." Movie-wise, he's directed the haunted mirror flick "Oculus," the prequel "Ouija: Origin of Evil," the "Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep," and the Stephen King adaptation "Gerald's Game."
Now, if you're like me, you prefer physical releases over digital. Give me a disc! It's worth noting that earlier this year, Flanagan teased a physical release for "Hush" as well. However, there's no mention of that in the press release announcing the digital release. That said, there is a note that "Shout! Studios and Mike Flanagan will announce additional news for fans in the coming months," which certainly could mean a physical release is on the way. Stay tuned.