Netflix Removed A Modern Horror Gem – But Now You Have A Chance To Watch It Again

In "Hush," a deaf writer (played by frequent Flanagan player Kate Siegel, who also happens to be Flanagan's wife) is home alone one night when a masked killer comes calling. She has to use her wits to fend for her life as the killer tries to gain entry into her house. It's a fun, clever movie, and even earned the praise of master of horror Stephen King, who said the flick is "up there with 'Halloween,' and even more, 'Wait Until Dark.' White knuckle time."

Over the years, Flanagan has built a name for himself as wonderful horror filmmaker. In addition to "Hush," he's also responsible for the Netflix series "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and the recent "The Fall of the House of Usher." Movie-wise, he's directed the haunted mirror flick "Oculus," the prequel "Ouija: Origin of Evil," the "Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep," and the Stephen King adaptation "Gerald's Game."

Now, if you're like me, you prefer physical releases over digital. Give me a disc! It's worth noting that earlier this year, Flanagan teased a physical release for "Hush" as well. However, there's no mention of that in the press release announcing the digital release. That said, there is a note that "Shout! Studios and Mike Flanagan will announce additional news for fans in the coming months," which certainly could mean a physical release is on the way. Stay tuned.