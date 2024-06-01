Director Mike Flanagan's Hush Is Finally Getting A Physical Media Release [ATX Festival]

Many of us have, indeed, been waiting. Even when "Hush" was on Netflix, a great many physical media collectors such as myself would have loved the option to own the film on Blu-ray. Fortunately, Flanagan now has the opportunity to take matters into his own hands. It sounds like he's pulling out all of the stops as well. We are, after all, talking about the man who was happy his show "Midnight Mass" was pirated and released on Blu-ray by bootleggers. The man is committed to the medium.

For those who may not be familiar, "Hush" stars Kate Siegel and John Gallagher Jr. A very isolated film, it centers on a deaf writer who retreats to the woods to live a solitary life who must fight for her life when a masked killer appears in her window. It was met with widespread praise at the time of its release, but it unfortunately never caught fire in the way that certain horror films do. It developed something of a cult following in the years after its release.

As for the specifics of the Blu-ray and streaming release Flanagan teased, we'll have to wait. Did he cut a deal with a boutique company like Arrow Video or Scream Factory, perhaps? Given the special features he says they've been working on, something along those lines seems like a safe bet. Hopefully, he won't make us wait too long to find out.

No word yet on a release date for "Hush" on disc but stay tuned as we'll surely be learning more soon.