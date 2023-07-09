Why Midnight Mass Creator Mike Flanagan Is Glad His Show Got Pirated

It's no secret that Netflix (and most streaming services for that matter) have little interest in releasing shows or movies on physical media. Occasionally, a title might make its way to Blu-ray, but it's genuinely surprising when it does happen. This has become a real sticking point for many viewers, as stuff keeps disappearing from streaming services as companies look to cut costs by saving on royalties. Heck, Disney+ removed the movie "Crater" from its service mere weeks after it debuted, and now it's nowhere to be found. That's why Mike Flanagan has changed his tune when it comes to piracy.

Flanagan was a mainstay at Netflix for years, making shows like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Club," as well as movies such as "Gerald's Game." Recently, a fan reached out to him on Tumblr inquiring about a DVD release of "Midnight Mass." Such a thing doesn't exist, but Flanagan revealed that he actually owns several pirated copies of the show. In Flanagan's eyes, the people making these unsanctioned Blu-rays are archivists, of sorts.

"Yesterday's 'pirates' are, in some cases, the only hope for archival preservation of a growing amount of shows and movies. I have purchased several pirated Blu-ray copies of Midnight Mass, am very impressed with the quality and presentation, and I am profoundly grateful they exist. Godspeed, noble archivists."

Flanagan explained in his post that Netflix and other companies removing content from services has made him change his tune regarding piracy. "I used to be vehemently opposed to piracy. I have completely changed my stance on that issue," he said while also declaring that, "Physical media is critical."