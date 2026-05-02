Hokum's Editor Reveals How The Movie's Scariest Scene Came Together [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "Hokum."

When making his spooky horror movie "Oddity," writer/director Damian McCarthy didn't quite realize until he got into the edit what a risk he was taking by cobbling together disparate stories into a single narrative. I liked "Oddity" quite a bit, but his newest feature, the Adam Scott-led horror flick "Hokum," is more focused — and I think a better film overall because of it.

As seen in the trailer, Scott plays a writer who heads to an Irish hotel to spread his parents' ashes, but learns that a witch is haunting the area. One of the movie's scariest scenes comes when his character, Ohm, sees the witch down a dark corridor under the hotel, and rides a dumbwaiter up to (theoretical) safety. He pokes his head back into the dumbwaiter shaft to make sure the coast is clear, and then sees the witch crawling up the walls after him, leading to a terrifying, chaotic scramble that ends with Ohm taking refuge in the hotel canopy bed, having drawn a chalk line around it for protection, as the witch creepily circles around the bed's closed curtains. It may not read as being all that scary, but the execution was so good that it gave me chills.

Brian Philip Davis edited both "Oddity" and "Hokum," and I caught up with Davis this morning to ask him about this scene, which is one of his favorites, too. "When I was reading the script, that was when I thought, 'God, this is an action movie. This is not just a horror movie, this is an action movie,'" he told me. "The character that Adam plays is literally being chased around a room by a witch. And I was thinking, 'How are they going to pull this off?'"

Here's how it came together.